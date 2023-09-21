Water Supply System Damaged As Result Of Rocket Attack On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, a water supply system was damaged as a result of an enemy missile attack in the morning, and one medical facility and several private homes are currently without water.
This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov on the air of the 'United News' telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.
"There were 'arrivals' in the production area. Unfortunately, a 200 mm diameter water pipe was damaged, our utilities and water utility 'Kharkivvodokanal' are working to localize the gusts, we will work on the restoration, because now one of the city hospitals is left without water supply. We hope to have it fixed by about 1 p.m. Several private households are also cut of the supply," said Terekhov.
Read also: Russian army launches six strikes on Kharkiv
According to him, two of the victims are in hospitals, their condition is assessed as moderate.
As reported, Russian troops from the territory of Belgorod region attacked Sloboda district on September 21. According to law enforcement, the invaders used S-300 systems. Six strikes were recorded, as a result of which three civilians were injured.
