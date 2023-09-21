Number Of Victims Of Rocket Attacks On Kharkiv Increases To Three

This was reported on Telegram by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reported.

"According to the investigation, on September 21 at about 5:50 a.m., the Russian military attacked Kharkiv with missiles. Six enemy S-300 missiles were recorded in the Sloboda district. Three civilian men aged 24, 58 and 66 were injured. A number of warehouses, industrial buildings and residential buildings were damaged," the ministry said.

It is noted that the information is still being clarified. Law enforcement officers are working at the sites of the attacks.

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been launched.

As reported, Russian troops struck the Sloboda district on September 21. Preliminarily, two victims were reported.