Enemy Attacks Kherson Region's Kizomys With Incendiary Munitions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 21, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region's village of Kizomys with incendiary munitions. Three detached houses were destroyed in fire.
The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Kizomys. Last night Russian terrorists attacked the village with incendiary munitions. Following enemy attacks, three detached houses and household buildings were destroyed in fire,” the report states.
Additionally, Prokudin mentioned that, on September 20, 2023, Russian invaders attacked the Kherson region 126 times, having fired 604 projectiles. The enemy used mortars, artillery, tanks, aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, heavy machine guns, and the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).
Forty-one Russian projectiles were fired at the city of Kherson.
Enemy projectiles targeted residential areas across the Kherson region's settlements. An educational institution was hit in the Kherson district. Two people were reported injured.
