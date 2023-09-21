Kuleba Discusses Engagement In Peace Formula, Creation Of Special Tribunal With Japan's FM

“Good to meet Yoko Kamikawa. We discussed Japan's engagement in the Peace Formula and the need to create the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine,” Kuleba posted on X , following the meeting in New York.

Ukraine is interested in active part of Japan and Japanese businesses in our country's recovery, the minister noted.

As reported, Ukraine's top diplomat held many meetings on the margins of the UN General Assembly, in particular, with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and foreign ministers of Guyana, Mauritania, Mexico, and the Netherlands.

Photo: @DmytroKuleba