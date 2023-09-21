Seven Fires Break Out In Kherson Due To Russian Shelling

This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"In Kherson, the enemy started striking residential areas in the middle of the night with various weapons. As a result of the attacks, seven fires broke out in the city. Residential and apartment buildings, cars and a shopping arcade at one of the city's markets were on fire. Despite the ongoing shelling, firefighters continued to extinguish the fires until the morning," Klymenko wrote.

According to him, three people were killed and five others were injured.

"The same night, the occupants fired incendiary ammunition at the village of Kizomys. Residential and outbuildings caught fire. All fires were promptly extinguished," the minister informed.

As reported, on Thursday, the Russian army shelled residential areas of Kherson.

The Kherson regional prosecutor's office said that the number of people killed in Kherson as a result of the shelling had increased to three.