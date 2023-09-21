Some Azerbaijani Entities Faced Cyberattacks During Anti-Terrorist Activities In Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. A number of
Azerbaijan's government agencies were subjected to cyber attacks
during anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh, Head of the
Department at the State Service for Special Communications and
Information Security Tural Mammadov said at the conference
dedicated to Azerbaijan Cyber Security Days (ICSD 2023), Trend reports.
“More than four million DDoS attacks per second were registered
on the official website of the president alone. Our service
specialists continue to work in this direction in an intensified
mode,” he pointed out.
Will be updated
