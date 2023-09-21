Uzbekistan Backs Azerbaijan In Fixing Its Territorial Integrity - Uzbek MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Uzbekistan is
satisfied with Azerbaijan's success in restoring territorial
integrity and welcomes the country's determination in Karabakh,
Sadyk Safayev, the first deputy chairman of the Senate of Oliy
Majlis (Uzbekistan's Parliament) said, Trend reports.
"We are satisfied with Azerbaijan's successes in all spheres,
especially in restoring territorial integrity and justice. We
support Azerbaijan in its just struggle to restore territorial
integrity and defend the country, carried out despite any
difficulties, and we welcome the determination of the government
and the people," he said.
Safayev expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will turn Karabakh
into "one of the paradisiacal corners of the world." According to
him, Shusha will open its arms to welcome guests from all over the
world to delight in its beauty and charm.
Moreover, Azerbaijan launched anti-terrorist measures in
Karabakh on September 19 in order to completely expel Armenian
illegal armed formations from its territory.
As a result, in less than 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Army managed
to take control of more than 90 combat positions of the Armenian
armed forces units. At the same time, seven combat vehicles, one
tank, four mortars, and two infantry fighting vehicles were
captured as trophies by the Armenian Armed Forces units.
Thus, an agreement on the cessation of anti-terrorist activities
was reached at 13:00 (GMT+4) on September 20.
MENAFN21092023000187011040ID1107112266
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.