Azerbaijan Holds Meeting Of Economic Council

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. A meeting of
the Economic Council was held in Azerbaijan on proposed changes in
acts of tax and customs legislation, Trend reports.
The agenda of the meeting held on September 20, 2023, included
an assessment of tax and customs privileges and exemptions
developed within the framework of the budget and tax policy for
2024, proposed amendments to acts of tax and customs legislation,
as well as amendments to the Tax Code aimed at reducing the tax
burden of business entities and stimulating entrepreneurial
activity, reducing the tax burden of the population through social
benefits.
The meeting also widely discussed issues related to the change
and improvement of the mechanism of tax control, tax administration
measures, and the expansion of the taxable base.
The reports of Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov and Minister
of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov were heard.
As a result of the meeting, the necessary instructions were
given to the relevant structures on the proposed changes in the
acts of tax and customs legislation, taking into account the
opinions and proposals of the members of the Economic Council.
MENAFN21092023000187011040ID1107112265
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.