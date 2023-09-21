Rhythmic Gymnastics Departments Operate In 30 Regions Of Azerbaijan - AGF Secretary General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 21. There are currently rhythmic gymnastics departments in 30 regions
of Azerbaijan, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics
Federation (AGF), Nurlana Mammadzada said, Trend reports.
"The“Grace of Nature” International Tournament in
Rhythmic Gymnastics dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of the
National Leader, Heydar Aliyev has started in Nakhchivan today. For
the first time, such an international rhythmic gymnastics
competition is held outside the capital of Azerbaijan. Our regions
are well known for the beauty of their unique nature, and we plan
that this competition will be held every year in one of the regions
of the country," Mammadzada said.
She noted that young gymnasts from the regions of the
country participate in the“Grace of Nature” International
Tournament along with athletes from Baku.
"Usually, gymnasts from the regions come to Baku
together with their coaches and hold training camps at the National
Gymnastics Arena. I think holding such competitions as "Grace of
Nature" in the regions is extremely important. The tournament will
inspire young athletes from the regions to new sports achievements,
and perhaps in the future we will be able to see them on
international arena," Mammadzada said.
The“Grace of Nature”is being held in Nakhchivan from
September 21 through September 22.
About 250 gymnasts in four age categories representing
the teams of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan participate in the first
international rhythmic gymnastics competition organized in
Nakhchivan.
Gymnasts from 20 clubs of Baku and regions of
Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan, Ganja, Aghdash, Mingachevir, Oghuz, Gakh,
Shamkir and Zagatala) participate in the competition.
MENAFN21092023000187011040ID1107112260
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.