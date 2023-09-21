Thursday, 21 September 2023 02:44 GMT

Footage Of Armed Civilians In Azerbaijan's Khankendi Emerges (VIDEO)


9/21/2023 6:09:38 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Footage of civilians being armed in Khankendi has been disseminated, Trend reports.

As it is known, yesterday local anti-terrorist activities carried out by Azerbaijan in Karabakh ended.

Today Armenian Telegram channels published footage showing the arming of civilians in Khankendi. The video shows a man in civilian clothes with an automatic rifle.

Once again, the Armenian side, violating all international norms, has distributed weapons to civilians, thus planning to use them for provocations.

VIDEO:

MENAFN21092023000187011040ID1107112258

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search