Visit Of Azerbaijan Naval Forces' Commander To US Continues


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The 25th International Seapower Symposium held in Newport with the participation of senior international naval leaders from 90 countries and heads of different marine organizations continues, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

As part of the symposium, the Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov met with the Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces, Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu and US Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Lisa Franchetti.

During the meetings, a detailed exchange of views on the prospects for the development of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces' cooperation with the Turkish Naval Forces and US Navy in the military, military-educational and other spheres, as well as on issues of mutual interest was held.

Bakirov has been on a visit to the US at the invitation of the command of the Navy of this country.

The main purpose of the symposium is to hold discussions on such topics as ensuring the navigational safety of maritime transport by the naval forces and civil maritime organizations, as well as organizing a joint combat against possible threats.

