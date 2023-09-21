Visit Of Azerbaijan Naval Forces' Commander To US Continues

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The 25th
International Seapower Symposium held in Newport with the
participation of senior international naval leaders from 90
countries and heads of different marine organizations continues,
Trend reports via
the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.
As part of the symposium, the Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval
Forces, Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov met with the Commander of the
Turkish Naval Forces, Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu and US Vice Chief
of Naval Operations, Admiral Lisa Franchetti.
During the meetings, a detailed exchange of views on the
prospects for the development of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces'
cooperation with the Turkish Naval Forces and US Navy in the
military, military-educational and other spheres, as well as on
issues of mutual interest was held.
Bakirov has been on a visit to the US at the invitation of the
command of the Navy of this country.
The main purpose of the symposium is to hold discussions on such
topics as ensuring the navigational safety of maritime transport by
the naval forces and civil maritime organizations, as well as
organizing a joint combat against possible threats.
MENAFN21092023000187011040ID1107112256
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.