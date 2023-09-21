Thursday, 21 September 2023 02:44 GMT

Azerbaijan Forecasts State Budget Revenues For 2024


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. It is expected that the revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan next year will amount to 33.8 billion manat ($19.9 billion), Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Finance, tax revenues are forecasted at the level of 17.9 billion manat ($10.5 billion), and non–tax revenues - 16.1 billion manat ($9.5 billion).

