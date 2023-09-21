Azerbaijan Forecasts State Budget Revenues For 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. It is expected
that the revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan next year will
amount to 33.8 billion manat ($19.9 billion), Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Finance, tax revenues are
forecasted at the level of 17.9 billion manat ($10.5 billion), and
non–tax revenues - 16.1 billion manat ($9.5 billion).
