Morocco: His Majesty The King Sends Message Of Thanks And Gratitude To His Majesty King Charles III

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, has sent a message of thanks and gratitude to HM Charles III, King of the United Kingdom, for the participation of a British search and rescue team in the relief and rescue efforts following the September 08 earthquake.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses, on His own behalf and that of the Moroccan people, His sincere thanks and heartfelt gratitude to HM King Charles III and Queen Camilla for their sincere feelings of compassion expressed following the tragic earthquake which struck the Al Haouz region.

« I should like Your Majesty to know how touched I am by your kind, comforting words. I also deeply appreciate the active solidarity and humanitarian initiative taken by the Government of the United Kingdom to mobilize a UK ISAR team to assist their Moroccan counterparts in search and rescue operations in the affected areas, a mission they discharged with great diligence and a keen sense of professionalism, » says HM the king in the message.

HM the King reaffirms His deep pride in the close friendship and mutual esteem between the two Sovereigns, in a personal capacity, and the two Royal Families, as well as the special, long-standing ties, close cooperation and effective solidarity between the Kingdom of Morocco and the United Kingdom.