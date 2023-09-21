Kuwait Oil Price Inches Down USD 1.32 To USD 96.68 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Price of the Kuwaiti crude oil fell by USD 1.32 reaching USD 96.68 per barrel (pb) on Wednesday compared to USD 98 pb on Tuesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Thursday.
In international markets, futures of the Brent crude edged down by 81 cents reaching USD 93.53 pb while those of the West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 92 cents to settle at USD 90.28 pb. (end)
