Deputy FM Meets UN Counter-Terrorism Under Secretary General

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met on Wednesday with the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office Vladimir Voronkov on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York.
The foreign ministry said in a statement that the meeting discussed cooperation with the UN counter-terrorism office and its role in strengthening the abilities of specialized authorities in Kuwait. (end)
