Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Malta On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable on Thursday to the President of Malta Dr. George Vella, congratulating him on his country's National Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished him and his people everlasting health and further progress and prosperity. (pick up previous)
ahm
