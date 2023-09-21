Acting PM Directs To Award National Defense, Military Duty Medals For Soldiers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah directed Thursday to work on taking the necessary measures to award 8,686 soldiers the National Defense Medal and 1,690 soldiers the Military Duty Medal of various grades, in accordance with the regulations and systems.
The Ministry of Interior General Department of Security Relations and Media said in a statement that Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled's directives come out of the political leadership's concern for the ministry members and its keenness to achieve justice and equality by granting them their full rights. (end)
