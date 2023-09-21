Kuwait Deputy FM Meets Top White House Official In New York

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York with White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk.
The Kuwait Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the meeting focused on regional and international issues, in addition to the recent verdict of the Iraqi federal court, rescinding the agreement with Kuwaiti on maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah. (end)
