Seoul Sanctions Pyongyang Over Arms Dealing With Russia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- South Korea on Thursday imposed unilateral sanctions on 10 individuals and two institutions involved in North Korea's illegal weapons trade with other countries, including Russia, Yonhap News Agency reported.
Newly added to Seoul's independent sanctions list against Pyongyang included North Korean Defense Minister Kang, the Foreign Ministry said.
The announcement marks Seoul's 12th unilateral sanctions measure against the North since the launch of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration in May last year, according to the report.
A total of 64 individuals and 53 agencies have been added to the sanctions list since Yoon came to office. (end)
mk.sam
MENAFN21092023000071011013ID1107112219
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.