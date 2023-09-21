US brands satirical RT footage national safety hazard

(MENAFN) The United States Department of Homeland Security has issued a recent threat evaluation statement emphasizing the hazards encountering Washington. Amid other things, it cautions of AI technology by foreign performers to spread supposed “disinformation” – also provides a clearly satirical footage by the news agency as an example of such conducts.



The statement, issued the previous week, declares that Washington’s “nation-state adversaries,” together with Russia, China, as well as Iran, “continue to develop the most sophisticated malign influence campaigns online.” The supposed attempt is now supported by AI technology, which allows “the rapid creation of an endless supply of higher quality, more idiomatically correct text,” which allegedly supplies the United States’ opponents a “greater aura of credibility.”



“Russian influence actors have used new AI technology in select cases to augment their operations. For instance, in June, an RT (formerly Russia Today) social media account created and shared a deepfake AI-generated video disparaging the US President and other Western leaders,” the evaluation stated.



