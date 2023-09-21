Jordanian Flag Raised At Asian Games Athletes' Village

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra) -- The national flag of Jordan was proudly raised at the athletes' village in Hangzhou, China, during the Asian Games festivities. The ceremony, held on Thursday, was attended by Her Highness Princess Sara bint Faisal, who leads the Jordanian delegation participating in the sporting event.
The flag-raising event symbolizes the spirit of the Jordanian athletes as they prepare to compete on the international stage. It serves as a powerful reminder of their commitment to representing Jordan with dedication and excellence.
During the ceremony, Princess Sara exchanged commemorative shields with Li Huolin, the mayor of the athletes' village. This exchange highlights the goodwill between countries as they come together in the spirit of sportsmanship.
The Jordanian delegation, comprising the fencing, shooting, gymnastics, and electronic sports teams, joined their fellow athletes in Hangzhou, adding to the anticipation and excitement building ahead of the official opening of the games.
The city of Hangzhou is gearing up to host more than 12,400 athletes from 45 countries on Saturday, in what promises to be an exceptional display of athletic prowess and international camaraderie.
