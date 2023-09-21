Health Minister: Jordan Commits To Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, Response

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra) -- Health Minister Firas Al-Hawari affirmed Jordan's unwavering dedication to preventing, preparing for, and responding to the pandemic through a comprehensive, collaborative approach that relies on global cooperation.
Al-Hawari emphasized the importance of continuing to support countries with additional and sustainable resources, especially those burdened by numerous crises and challenges, in line with the motto "No one will be safe until everyone is safe" or the slogan "No one is safe unless everyone is safe."
The minister made his remarks during his participation on Wednesday in a meeting devoted to pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response within the health activities of the high-level week of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, which is currently being held in New York.
Highlighting the importance of primary healthcare, the Health Minister emphasized its crucial role in epidemic prevention, preparedness, and response, focusing on comprehensive health coverage and prioritizing basic health services and mental health.
In his statement, Al-Hawari expressed that the Jordanian government acknowledges the increasing pace of the emergence and re-emergence of diseases worldwide, which may escalate into a pandemic. He emphasized that health is a precondition, a result, and an indicator of the economic, social, and environmental dimensions of sustainable development
He mentioned that Jordan's experience in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, in close collaboration with all stakeholders and United Nations organizations, has proven its effectiveness internationally.
Furthermore, Al-Hawari said the notable achievements made by the Kingdom during this experiment encompassed the establishment of a national committee dedicated to developing diagnostic and treatment protocols. Additionally, efforts were made to enhance the capabilities of government laboratories to effectively conduct pathogen detection tests.
The country also focused on building genetic sequencing capabilities within its borders and expanding hospital capacity by establishing and equipping field hospitals to meet the growing healthcare demands.
Moreover, he said that Jordan has been at the forefront of countries providing various types of COVID-19 vaccines to its entire population, noting that it also developed an electronic platform dedicated to vaccine distribution, and was the first country to provide these vaccines to refugees.
Al-Hawari emphasized the significance of being well-prepared for potential influenza pandemics and underscored Jordan's ongoing commitment to enhancing surveillance systems for both seasonal influenza and other respiratory viruses that may have the potential to cause widespread outbreaks.
The minister elaborated on the regular updates made to Jordan's pandemic influenza plan, shedding light on the steadfast commitment of the country's health sector to invest in early warning systems, improve routine immunization programs, and strengthen the national and community-level capacities through a comprehensive one-health approach.
