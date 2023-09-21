International debt registers all-time high

(MENAFN) The international debt mountain increased by USD10 trillion to a record high of USD307 trillion in the first six months of 2023, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) stated on Tuesday. It joined that the United States, United Kingdom, as well as Japan are amongst the markets guiding the upsurge.



Based on the IIF the increased interest price environment witnessed all over the majority of economies has caused the number to be soaring, making the present debt pile USD100 trillion higher than it was ten years ago.



“After witnessing declines of seven consecutive quarters, the global debt-to-GDP ratio has resumed its upward trajectory in the first two quarters of this year, now hovering around 336% – up from 334% in Q4 2022,” the statement declared.



Over 80 percent of the debt accumulation came from established markets, with the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, as well as France recording the biggest upsurges. In evolving markets, the increase has been more accented in China, India, as well as Brazil, the IIF stated.



