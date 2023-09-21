Competitive Analysis: Key Players Leading The Charge In Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market (2023-2028) by Technology, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market is experiencing rapid growth, with an estimated value of USD 64.43 billion in 2023.
This market is poised for substantial expansion, with projections indicating it will reach an impressive USD 102.22 billion by 2028. The market is expected to achieve a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.67% during the period from 2023 to 2028.
Understanding Market Dynamics:
Market dynamics are influential forces that shape pricing and behaviors among stakeholders. These dynamics create pricing signals as a result of changes in supply and demand curves for products or services. Such forces encompass macro-economic and micro-economic factors, and they extend beyond price, demand, and supply. Human emotions also play a role in driving decisions, influencing the market, and generating price signals.
As market dynamics impact supply and demand curves, decision-makers strive to leverage financial tools to implement strategies for accelerating growth and minimizing risks.
Comprehensive Market Segmentations:
The Global Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market is meticulously segmented based on Technology, End-Users, and Geography.
By Technology, the market is classified into:
Barcodes Forensic Markers Holograms Overt, Covert, & Forensic Features RFID Serialization/Track & Trace Technologies Tammass Encoding Tamper-Evident Technology
By End-Users, the market is classified into:
Apparel & Footwear Automotive Cosmetics & Personal Care Electrical & Electronics Food & Beverage Luxury Goods Pharmaceutical
By Geography, the market is classified into:
Americas Europe Middle East & Africa Asia-Pacific
Comprehensive Company Profiles:
Our report provides an in-depth analysis of competitors in the market, including a financial performance analysis for publicly listed companies. Additionally, the report offers detailed insights into recent developments and competitive scenarios of these companies. Some of the prominent companies covered in this report include 3M Company, AlpVision SA, ATL Corp., and more.
Countries Studied:
America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas) Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe) Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Strategies for Market Growth:
Based on SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, our analysts have devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why Invest in this Report?
Comprehensive evaluation of the Global Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market In-depth qualitative analysis, supported by verifiable data from reliable sources Projections of market size calculated using proven research methodologies Extensive primary and secondary research, including interviews, surveys, and observations Analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix Insights into the impact of COVID-19 and economic fluctuations on the market Regulatory scenario in the industry discussed in detail, aiding informed decision-making Competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, our proprietary competitive positioning tool
Report Highlights:
Thorough market analysis, including parent industry insights Examination of critical market dynamics and trends Detailed market segmentation Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of value and volume Strategies and market shares of key players Recommendations for companies to strengthen their market presence
Key Report Details:
Number of Pages: 189 Forecast Period: 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $64.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028: $102.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR): 9.6% Regions Covered: Global
Companies Mentioned
3M Company Abbey Labels Alien Technology Corp. AlpVision SA Ampacet Corp. Applied DNA Sciences Arjo AB ATL Corp. Authentix Inc. Avery Dennison Corp. Bayer Ag CCL Industries Inc. CFC International, Inc. Datamax-O'Neil Corp. Digimarc Corp. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Flint Group Corp. Impinj Inc. Inksure Technologies Inc. Intelligent Label Solutions Label Makers Pty. Ltd. OpSec Security, Inc. PharmaSecure SICPA Holding SA Uflex LTD. Zebra Technologies Corp.
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market
Global Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market Global Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market Tags Pharmaceutical Packaging Tamper Evident Technology Track and Trace id="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />