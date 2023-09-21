Thursday, 21 September 2023 02:38 GMT

Dexia Crédit Local : Half-Year Financial Report 1H 2023


9/21/2023 6:01:51 AM

La Défense, 21 September 2023

2023 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

In accordance with the applicable regulations, Dexia Crédit Local announces the publication of the French version of its 2023 Half-year Financial Report, which has been filed today with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). It can be consulted on its website, .


