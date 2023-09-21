Dexia Crédit Local : Half-Year Financial Report 1H 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
La Défense, 21 September 2023
2023 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
In accordance with the applicable regulations, Dexia Crédit Local announces the publication of the French version of its 2023 Half-year Financial Report, which has been filed today with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). It can be consulted on its website, .
Attachment
Attachments DCL Communiqué EN...
MENAFN21092023004107003653ID1107112199
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.