Dexia Crédit Local : Half-Year Financial Report 1H 2023

In accordance with the applicable regulations, Dexia Crédit Local announces the publication of the French version of its 2023 Half-year Financial Report, which has been filed today with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). It can be consulted on its website, .

