Putin affirms visit to China

(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin has affirmed that he is going to visit China the upcoming month on his first external trip of this year. Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of the Russian Security Council, earlier stated that throughout the trip Putin would encounter his Chinese equal Xi Jinping.



Talking at a conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday, Putin advertised his latter sit-down with Xi, which happened in March, as “extremely successful” as well as “groundbreaking,” stating that it had provided a robust impetus to two-sided affairs.



The Russian leader stated that he “was happy to accept the invitation” from Xi to trip China this October as part of the Chinese president plan to advertise his Belt as well as Road Initiative, which he stated has already attained global approval.



In line with Putin, Xi’s visualization is completely in accordance with the welfare of both countries, as it “integrates our ideas about the creation of a greater Eurasian space.”



MENAFN21092023000045015687ID1107112188