Russian peacekeepers get murdered in Nagorno-Karabakh

(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry has stated a team of Russian peacekeepers got murdered in Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, when their automobile came under small-weapons fire.



The peacekeepers were going back to a monitoring position when their vehicle was assaulted by unidentified attackers. All the servicemen within the vehicle were murdered immediately, the army stated, without exposing the precise figure of victims.



Russian as well as Azerbaijani examiners are looking into the spot of the happening, the army also noted.



The new growth in Nagorno-Karabakh started on Tuesday when Baku started “counter-terrorism measures of a local nature,” quoting a supposed Armenian army buildup in the conflicted area. Armenia denied that it had a horde attendance, also blamed Baku of launching “another large-scale aggression against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.”



