(MENAFN) A trainee elementary educational institute teacher has been expelled in Germany after it came to be clear that she had before was employed as an anchor for a press source considered by the establishments as far-right as well as pro-Kremlin, a news agency has stated. A domestic educational representative debated that the teacher`s “anti-constitutional views” were not in accordance with her position as a teacher.



The news agency stated on Wednesday stated that Elisa B. was employed as an educational in the Markisch-Oderland state of eastern Brandenburg area since February. But apart from that, the 29-year-old is stated to have been the frontier of a regional TV channel called Strausberg TV, and had also been employed for Compact TV in the recent past.



The latter is deemed by the German safety facilities to be a peddler of “Kremlin propaganda and conspiracy theories,” and is stated to “stir hatred against the government, Muslim and Jewish organizations.” The establishments think that the press source is functioning in the opposite direction of Germany’s “free democratic constitutional order.”



