(MENAFN) Russian Defense Ministry reported in the early hours of Thursday that Russian forces had prevented three drone-based "terrorist attacks" by Ukraine.



19 UAVs were reportedly "destroyed" over Crimea and the Black Sea, according to the ministry. It also said that a single drone had assaulted the regions of Kursk, Belgorod, and Oryol before being shot down in midair by other drones.



Residents in many sites in Crimea reported hearing "explosions" and the sound of anti-aircraft weaponry, with Telegram Channel Mash describing the drone raid as "the most massive one yet."



According to Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, Ukrainian military shelled the town of Maksimovka on Wednesday, killing one civilian and injuring another. According to Kursk Governor Roman Starovoyt, a woman was hurt during a Monday attack on the village of Tyotkino.



Kiev has increased its drone and missile attacks on Russian soil in recent months as its early June ground counteroffensive has failed to produce any notable successes.

