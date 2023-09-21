Russia blames NATO preparing for military war with Moscow

(MENAFN) Russia's Vice Foreign Minister Aleksandr Grushko has blamed NATO of preparing for a military war with the Russian capital, as the US-led alliance organizes its biggest mutual drill since the Cold War.



“These provocative exercises are clearly aggressive,” the envoy declared on Wednesday, explaining that the exercises set for in the next year are “an attempt at military-political pressure.”



“The scenario [of the drill] was formulated in such a way that it leaves no doubt that it is part of preparations for a military confrontation with Russia,” Grushko stated. “It is yet another deliberate step towards destabilization of the situation in the north of Europe.” He continued that Moscow could take all needed measures to guarantee the safety of its boundaries.



Grushko’s declaration occurred following NATO stated that 2024’s Steadfast Defender drills would be the biggest shared training the bloc has held since the Cold War. The conflict maneuvers including over 40,000 units are going to be made in Germany, Poland as well as the Baltic states, Admiral Rob Bauer, head of the NATO Military Committee, stated on Saturday. “A new era of collective defense is upon us,” Bauer informed journalists in Oslo, Norway.

