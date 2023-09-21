UK believes West has to hear out Global South

(MENAFN) Presidents of the Global South are developing an annoyed attitude by what they see as scolding by the West, the United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly informed a news agency on the sidelines of the United Nations general gathering.



The representative cautioned that “the West will be in trouble unless it learns to listen better to the Global South” and said that a lot of foreign ministers from those nations feel like all they hear Western presidents discuss is “Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine.”



He emphasized that “we have got to be sensitive to that.”



Smartly persisted that it is vital to hear out what other nations are attempting to state as well as communicate that the West is dedicated to “helping the developing world deal with their pre-existing challenges” while also concentrating on backing Kiev among the continuous Russia-Ukraine war.



