TO THE NEW Recognized In The 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Public Cloud IT Transformation Services

We believe this recognition underscores TO THE NEW's expertise in harnessing the power of public cloud technologies and its commitment to reshaping industries in a cloud-first world by delivering specialized cloud transformation journeys. The evaluation was based on TO THE NEW's ability to execute and completeness of vision.

TO THE NEW helps businesses design, build, and maintain their multi-horizon cloud transformation journeys, with end-to-end cloud engineering services including, implementation, modernization, 24x7 managed services, DevOps, and cost optimization. Its proprietary solution on AWS cost optimization and FinOps services, CloudKeeper, brings guaranteed savings on AWS spends, of up to 25%, and has delivered over $100 million in savings to its 300+ clients across the globe.

Commenting on this recognition, Deepak Mittal, CEO & Co-founder, TO THE NEW, said, "We are pleased to be acknowledged in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services. We feel that this recognition validates our relentless dedication to delivering exceptional cloud-native solutions and transformational services. We are committed to making investments in our in-house

IPs and, most importantly our global talent, which has been the cornerstone of our success. We remain committed to driving innovation, providing valuable services, and being a trusted partner in our clients' digital transformation journeys."

With its deep domain expertise and engineering mindset, TO THE NEW strives to benefit organizations in different stages of their cloud journey. Founded in 2008, TO THE NEW is one of the fastest-growing companies, with a CAGR of over 60% since 2017. The company's passionate team of 2500+ 'Newers'

is spread across its headquarters in Singapore and delivery centers in Delhi, Dehradun, Dubai, NYC, and Sydney. TO THE NEW is an 8-time winner of the prestigious Great Place to Work award. The company has also been recognized as one of India's Top 100 Companies to Work For and is among the Top 50 IT Workplaces in India.



We feel that this research can help global enterprises trust TO THE NEW to be among the other providers dedicated to cloud transformation services.

About TO THE NEW

TO THE NEW is a digital technology services company that provides product engineering, cloud, and FinOps services to enterprises, SaaS, and consumer tech companies.

TO THE NEW is recognized by global analyst firms like Forrester, Everest, ISG, and Zinnov for its capabilities in digital engineering, cloud, OTT, and data & analytics. The company leverages its deep partnership with all leading hyperscalers like AWS (Premier Partner), Azure, and GCP to provide end-to-end cloud professional and managed services to its customers.

