(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Share Buyback Transaction Details September 14 – September 20, 2023 September 21, 2023 - Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL), a global l eading provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals , today reports that it has repurchased 206,701 of its own ordinary shares in the period from September 14, 2023, up to and including September 20, 2023, for €24.1 million and at an average share price of €116.83. These repurchases are part of the share buyback program announced on February 22, 2023, under which we intend to repurchase shares for up to €1 billion during 2023. The cumulative amounts repurchased to date under this year's buyback program are as follows: Share Buyback 2023

Period Cumulative shares repurchased in period Total consideration

(€ million) Average share price

(€) 2023 to date 6,030,506 668.2 110.81

For the period starting August 3, 2023, up to and including October 30, 2023, we have mandated third parties to execute €300 million in share buybacks on our behalf, within the limits of relevant laws and regulations (in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and the company's Articles of Association

Repurchased shares are added to and held as treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as“expect”,“should”,“could”,“shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

