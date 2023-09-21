Arco Vara's Subsidiary Received ISO Certificates

Lauri Männiste, the board member of Arco Tarc OÜ: "Getting the certificates was not a goal itself for us, but a conscious step on a longer journey - designing management systems and developing the company. Having ISO certificates gives us a competitive advantage and broadens our future prospects. In the construction sector, having certificates is, for example, a prerequisite for participating in state procurements or reconstruction procurements guaranteed by KredEx."





