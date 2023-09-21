Global On Board Charger (OBC) Market Size To Reach USD 11,330.78 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Market Scenario: The global On Board Charger (OBC) market size reached USD 1,671.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for On Board Charger for BEVs is one of the major factors expected to drive market revenue growth. Drivers: Electric Vehicles (EVs) require adequate planning and dedicated electrical infrastructure at various levels of grid. All countries have recognized the need for EVs to reduce pollution. Besides, development of EV chargers and infrastructure are becoming \primary focus of many private companies. In addition, many advanced charging stations are constructed using technologies, such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Near Field Communication (NFC), which transform standard charging stations into interactive, kiosk-based, and self-operating charging stations, as a result of collaboration between private companies and governments. Some businesses are installing charging stations in parking lots, which saves time, increases energy efficiency, and reduces costs. These are expected to drive market revenue growth. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Restraints: However, concerns regarding increasing installation cost of fast Direct Current (DC) chargers are major factors expected to hamper revenue growth. Though DC chargers take less time, problems arise in battery lifespan as fast charging heats up battery, leading to a decrease in battery's performance over time. Growth Projections: The global OBC market is expected to register a CAGR of 27.8% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 2.33 Billion in 2020 to USD 15.54 Billion in 2028. Rising demand for deployment of AC On Board Charger due to low cost and flexibility in charging is a key factor propelling revenue growth of the market. Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2020 USD 1,671.1 Million CAGR (2021–2028) 27.8% Revenue Forecast to 2032 USD 11,330.78 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2020 Historical Data 2018–2019 Forecast Period 2021–2028 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2021 to 2028 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Power output, vehicle type, propulsion type, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Toyota Industries Corporation, Eaton Corporation, STMicroelectronics Inc., Bel Fuse Inc., Delta-Q Technologies Corp., AVID Technology Limited, BRUSA Elektronik AG, Current Ways Inc., Innolectric AG, and Stercom Power Solutions GmbH. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

COVID-19 has a significant impact on various industries including automotive. Pandemic has disrupted supply chain and brought the world's EV charging infrastructure development to a halt. However, rising demand for various charger equipment and better battery lifecycle among businesses is leading to increasing adoption of On Board Charger. This is also expected to drive OBC market revenue growth in the future.

Current Trends and Innovations:

BEVs are propelled mostly by batteries and have no additional method of propulsion. Due to lower operating costs and better efficiency, most BEVs are equipped with On Board Charger, thus with increasing adoption of BEVs, usage of On Board Charger (OBC) is expected to increase. In addition, on board chargers are easy to carry and provide a convenient method of charging. As a result, it decreases time spent on finding charging stations and enables users to charge their vehicles at any nearby available AC power outlet, which increases their productivity and efficiency.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Geographical Outlook:

The North America market is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to high presence of major market players, such as Bel Fuse Inc., Delta-Q Technologies Corp., and Current Ways Inc., are among others in countries in the region.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the global market report include Toyota Industries Corporation, Eaton Corporation, STMicroelectronics Inc., Bel Fuse Inc., Delta-Q Technologies Corp., AVID Technology Limited, BRUSA Elektronik AG, Current Ways Inc., Innolectric AG, and Stercom Power Solutions GmbH.

In June 2021, Delta-Q Technologies Corp. launched XV3300, a new line of battery charging solutions. The design of XV3300 is combined with a high performance 3.3 kW charger, a 500 W DC-DC converter, and an EV charging station interface. Delta-Q is a leading provider of battery charging solutions that improves performance and reliability of EVs and equipment. XV3300 battery charger is compact, rugged, and IP67-rated. This charger will provide flexible power options for users, ensure safety by providing protection against short-circuit, over voltage, and over temperature.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

Emergen Research has segmented the global on board charger market based on power output, vehicle type, propulsion type, and region:



Power Output Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)



Passenger Car



Buses



Vans



Medium and Heavy Duty Vehicles

Others

Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)



Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)



Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Micro Displays Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product (Near-to-Eye (NTE) Devices, Head-up Display (HUD), Projectors), By Technology (LCD, OLED, LCoS, DLP), By Resolution, By Brightness, By Industry (Automotive, Consumer), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Organic Electronics Market , By Material (Semiconductor Materials, Conductive Materials, and Others), By Application (Organic Display, Organic Photovoltaic, and Others), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market By Component (Controller/Switch, Gateways/Routers, Access Points), By Usage Type (Public, Private), By Application (Education, Healthcare, Retail, Automotive & Transportation, Government, Sports & Leisure, Hospitality), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Gaming Mouse Market By Product Type (MMO Mouse, MOBA Mouse, FPS Mouse, RTS Mouse, All-Purpose Mouse), By Distribution Channel (Online, Retail Stores), By End-Use (Personal, Internet Cafe), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Smart Dust Market , By Components(Sensors, Active Optical Transmission, Passive Optical Transmission, Optical Receiver, Analog I/O, Signal Processing, Control Circuitry, Power Source, Robots), By Application(Remote Monitoring, Industrial Automation, Urban Infrastructure, Inventory Management, Medical Diagnostics, Travel Safety, Space Exploration), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software Market By Type (Schematic Capture, PCB Layout), By Deployment (On-Premise, On-Cloud), By End-Use (Education & Research, Industrial Automation & Control, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, and Others), and by Region Forecast to 2028

E Skin Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product (Electronic skinsuit and Electronic patches), By Component (Stretchable circuits, Photovoltaics system, and Others), By Sensor Type, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Japanese Version: On board Charger Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



Large Format Display Market

Shortwave Infrared Market

Temperature Sensing Solution Market

Medical Display Market

All Flash Array Market

Warehouse Robotics Market

Millimeter Wave Fifth Generation Market

Automated Test Equipment Market

Electronic Toll Collection Market

Laser Tracker Market

Flexible Heater Market

Flexible Display Market

Wearable Sensors Market

Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor Device Packaging Market

Power Management Integrated Circuit Market

Optical Transceiver Market

Bidirection Electrical Charger Market

Surface Acoustic Wave Filters Market

Inductive Encoder Market Server Chassis Market





Tags On board Charger Market size On board Charger Market share On board Charger Market trend On board Charger Market us Related Links