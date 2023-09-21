Exploring Albania's Tech Trends At FUTURE2TECH: PC Store & Custom Solutions Revolutionizing Multiple Markets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Want to hear the latest tech news for Albania: PC Store and Custom's Self-Service, Touch, and Mobile Solutions are ready to shake up the world of trendsetters. The awareness of tech news is key: a receipt, a self-service kiosk, an ATM, a train ticket, at a restaurant; Custom is behind these moments, offering hardware, software, and service solutions.” - Alessandro Mastropasqua - Head of Media & Institutional relationsTIRANA, ALBANIA, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- PC STORE and Custom Group are excited to announce the unveiling of their latest frictionless innovative solutions at the FUTURE2TECH trade fair (trade fair for Innovation, Technology & Education) catering to the evolving needs of the Albanian vertical markets. With Tirana leading the way in digital transformation, Custom is well-positioned to provide the latest and most innovative technologies to help companies improve their business. Custom Group has been a leader in printing and scanning automation technologies already run in over 76 countries worldwide.
One of the key technologies that Custom Group will be showcasing in Tirana is self-service and automated checkout solutions. These systems allow customers to complete their transactions quickly and easily without needing one-to-one staff assistance. The benefits of these solutions include a significant increase in total turnover, reduced queue times, labor cost savings, ultra-convenient management, and the best TCO. Custom's surveys have also shown that close to half of all shoppers under 45 years of age prefer to use self-service solutions, making it an essential technology for retailers to consider.
Custom Group's dedication to helping all kinds of retailers, from small to medium to large, is reflected in their commitment to innovation and value creation. With their wide range of technology solutions, including new printers, scanners, self-service, digital signage, buy online pick up in-store (BOPIS), interactive kiosks, linerless solutions, and real-time inventory management, Custom Group is well-equipped to support the Albania market in the best way possible. Attend the Future2Tech Trade Fair in Tirana and discover how Custom can help you improve your retail experience with the latest and most advanced retail technologies.
The 30 years of printing and scanning experiences highlights the diverse range of markets and sectors in which the Custom Group has successfully implemented its technology solutions, from fashion and luxury brands like Damiani, Bulgari, and Dolce & Gabbana, to industrial automation in the automotive sector, transportation systems with more of 500 different airports, finance and banking, leisure, and even ticketing for major sporting events. The Group's focus on providing stable, easily implemented, and innovative solutions has helped it establish long-term relationships with its clients, including the Calzedonia Group and major retail brands. These experiences emphasize the critical importance of the Group's technology solutions, which are fundamental to the smooth operation of various industries and services, including retail, kiosk, industrial, transportation, lotteries, aviation, healthcare, banking and event ticketing.
The Custom Group uses a 'dissemination' press meetings during the Trade Fairs to showcase their latest technological solutions present in over 76 countries worldwide. During the event, they presented recent highlights such as new printing technology, mobile solutions, innovative self-service kiosk solutions, and the development of new headquarters. The company is continually evolving and expanding its offering, focusing on people to create value and support for clients' businesses and the end user. Overall, Custom Group's human technology customized for people simplifies and improves everyday life by providing personalized solutions that people often encounter in their daily lives, such as receipts, tickets, and cash withdrawals at ATMs.
HIGHLIGHTS - 6 reasons why
1.newest advanced self-service Retail solutions;
2.30-years of experience in Retail automation, 16 fiscal markets with multi-technology;
3.cutting-edge technology to quickly, efficiently respond to fit of hardware and services;
4.global expertise and One-Stop-Shop to maximize cross-selling and support all our partners;
5.worldwide Custom Service Center able to support all customers;
6.a great stock helpful for different needs with the best total cost ownership.
