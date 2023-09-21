SECO Has Been Selected By Qualcomm As An Iiot Design Center Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
A partnership to accelerate the development of new edge computing solutions for Industrial IoT designed for OEM customers The agreement with Qualcomm Technologies represents an extraordinary opportunity for SECO to further increase its visibility and market penetration.” - Massimo Mauri, CEO of SECOAREZZO, ITALY, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- SECO S.p.A. (“SECO”) announces a strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd. (“Qualcomm Technologies”) aimed at launching new edge computing products for the Industrial IoT world, based on Qualcomm Technologies' processors.
According to the signed agreement, SECO is designated as a Qualcomm Technologies' IIoT design center partner and, as such, will develop certain reference designs for off-the-shelf hardware solutions primarily dedicated to OEM customers.
In particular, the collaboration is focused on creating a system-on-module (SOM) and a modular single board computer (SBC). Both products will be made available within the SECO standard edge computing solutions catalogue.
Qualcomm Technologies will provide support to SECO in the development of such products to accelerate their time to market. In this context, Qualcomm Technologies will also provide technical support, easing the integration of its components into SECO's new products.
In addition, the offering of custom designs for customers adopting Qualcomm Technologies chipsets will be facilitated to better meet the specific needs of companies in their respective vertical sectors. Design flexibility represents a further added value for companies interested in optimizing the performance and potential of their devices through the implementation of IIoT applications.
In the perspective of providing a comprehensive and end-to-end service for the creation of AI-powered devices, SECO will also be able to assist the users of these solutions to quickly connect to CLEA – the IoT platform developed internally – by enabling its functionalities, including machine learning and artificial intelligence applications, in the machines built for the end users.
“Technology advancements in connectivity, computing, on-device AI and cloud services are fueling the digital transformation of industries and we are pleased to work with SECO as our design partner to simplify and scale the use of Qualcomm IoT technology in Europe”, said Roberto Di Pietro, VP, Business Development of Qualcomm Europe, Inc.“Combining our technology leadership and SECO's expertise in hardware-development will help OEM customers bring IoT products to market quicker and address new edge compute and AI use cases.”
“We are particularly proud to receive an acknowledgment of our technological capabilities from one of the leading global players. The agreement with Qualcomm Technologies represents an extraordinary opportunity for SECO to further increase its visibility and market penetration. Thanks to this collaboration, we will be able to offer increasingly cutting-edge hardware solutions and make them available to our customers, actually accelerating their digital evolution”, said Massimo Mauri, CEO of SECO.
SECO
SECO (IOT.MI) is a high-tech company that develops and manufactures cutting-edge solutions for the digitalization of industrial products and processes. SECO's hardware and software offering enables B2B companies to introduce edge computing, Internet of Things, data analytics and artificial intelligence in their businesses. SECO's technology spans across multiple fields of application: serving more than 450 customers, operating in sectors like Medical, Industrial Automation, Fitness, Vending, Transportation and many others. Enabling to accurately monitor the functioning of on-field devices, SECO solutions contribute to creating low environmental impact business models thanks to a more efficient use of resources.
For more information:
Lorenzo Tosi, Investor Relations
SECO
email us here
MENAFN21092023003118003196ID1107112046
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.