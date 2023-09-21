CGS-CIMB Securities Malaysia Leverages Contemi's NOVA Post-Trade Solution To Improve Service Delivery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- CGS-CIMB Securities Sdn Bhd (CCS) has announced a technology upgrade to provide quicker and more reliable solutions for its clients, as it goes live with Nova , post-trade solution by Contemi .
NOVA is a modular and highly configurable multi-market, -currency, -entity, and -asset class solution. The end-to-end trade confirmation and settlement services across products and countries will enable CCS to reduce the turnaround time and scale the business quickly and effectively.
Mr Alan Inn, Deputy CEO of CCS, said:“At CCS, we prioritise our client's satisfaction and maintaining a high level of service quality is very important to us. Technology can drive customer experience. The adoption of Contemi's Nova allows business scalability, enhance customer service, overcome time-zone driven settlement issues and automate back-office operations. We will continue to invest in technologies that can enhance our service offerings.”
Mr. Gopala Subramanium, CFO and MD of Post Trade at Contemi Solutions, said:“NOVA stands as Southeast Asia's leading post-trade clearing and settlement solution, trusted by top- tier brokers. Our collaboration with CCS is a landmark achievement, showcasing NOVA's capabilities in automating the entire post-trade lifecycle and driving value for all capital market stakeholders. An exceptional teamwork and collaboration enabled this pivotal project to go live before schedule and exemplifies Contemi's commitment to technological excellence and sustainable growth in Malaysia.”
