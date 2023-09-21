Huawei joins list of businesses to focus exclusively on AI

(MENAFN) Huawei is now part of the group of businesses that want to focus exclusively on AI.



The Chinese IT and telecoms giant unveiled its new strategic direction on Wednesday, stating it would transfer its focus to AI, for the first time in almost ten years. Prior to this, the business spent two decades giving priority to cloud computing and intellectual property, respectively.



At a business event in Shanghai, Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's rotating chairwoman and chief financial officer, made the news.



“As artificial intelligence gains steam, and its impact on industry continues to grow, Huawei’s All Intelligence strategy is designed to help all industries make the most of new strategic opportunities,” the firm stated in a declaration.



Meng declared in an address that Huawei was “committed to building a solid computing backbone for China — and another option for the world.”



“Our end goal is to help meet the diverse AI computing needs of different industries,” she continued, without giving further specifics.

