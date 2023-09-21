Canadian car staffs’ alliance makes primary deal with Ford to avoid strike

(MENAFN) The Canadian car staffs’ alliance has made a primary deal with Ford to avoid a strike at a time when its US equivalent is looking to enlarge its constant walkout to include additional factories.



Unifor, which embodies Canadian auto staffs, declared late Tuesday that the deal extended to over 5,600 Canadian Ford employees who prepared for a possible strike.



"We believe that this tentative agreement, endorsed by the entire master bargaining committee, addresses all of the items raised by members in preparation for this round of collective bargaining," Unifor National Leader Lana Payne stated.



"We believe that this agreement will solidify the foundations on which we will continue to bargain gains for generations of auto workers in Canada," Payne noted in a declaration.



Compared to United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain, who last week placed 13,000 UAW members on strike at significant Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis plants in the United States after failing to negotiate a settlement with the businesses, Payne has adopted a more subdued and less combative approach.

MENAFN21092023000045015839ID1107112002