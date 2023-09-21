Mpower's High Efficiency Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Wins The Grand Prize At H2 Innovation Awards At H2 MEET 2023

MiCoPower's booth at the H2 Innovation Award, where it secured the grand prize │Photo by AVING NEWS

MiCoPower's solid oxide fuel cell, which won the grand prize at the H2 Innovation Awards, displayed in the booth │Photo by AVING NEWS

Panels explaining MiCoPower's products │Photo by AVING NEWS

First Prize winners in other categories are JM International, Doosan Fuel Cell, and Korea Carbon Industry Promotion Agency.

Davis Kim

AVING News

+82 2-856-3276

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube