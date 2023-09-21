SISECAM INVESTS IN FURNACE RENOVATION IN INDIA

Sisecam Pursues Its Global Investments

Sisecam, a global player in the glass and chemicals industries invested USD 56 Million to renovate and upgrade its flat glass furnace in India.

İSTANBUL, TURKIYE, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Sisecam pursues global growth with production operations spanning 14 countries on four continents and a sales network of over 150 countries worldwide. The company which has been operating in India since 2013, renovated its flat glass furnace at its production facility in Halol. Modernized with an investment of about USD 56 Million, the furnace will produce flat glass, mirror, and frosted glass with a daily production capacity of 650 tons. Thanks to the electric boosting capability and the improved design of the renewed furnace, 15% energy saving is expected after the renovation.

Sisecam has been operating in India for over 10 years. In 2013, Sisecam started production operations in the country by purchasing a 50% stake in HNG Float Glass India. In 2018, Sisecam further strengthened its position by purchasing the remaining 50% stake in the company. Today, the facility continues its operations under the name of Sisecam Flat Glass India. After almost 4 months of cold repair, Sisecam is now ready to produce approximately 200.000 tons of flat glass, mirrors, and frosted glass at its renewed furnace annually.

Sisecam which has invested USD 203 Million in India to date employs 264 people in its Halol facility. The company exports from its Halol plant to many countries, including Sri Lanka, Qatar, Nepal, Maldives, the USA, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Brazil. Sisecam aims to further strengthen its position in the global glass industry by combining its production capabilities in India with an innovative approach and advanced technologies.



About Sisecam

Sisecam was founded in 1935 to establish Turkey's glass industry in line with the vision of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, a great leader respected worldwide. Today, Sisecam is a major global player in the fields of glass and chemicals. Sisecam is the only global company operating in all core areas of glass production – including flat glass, glassware, glass packaging and glass fiber. Currently, Sisecam ranks among the world's top two manufacturers of glassware and the top five producers of glass packaging and flat glass. Sisecam is one of the three largest soda producers in the world and the world leader in chromium chemicals.

Sisecam plays a leading role in the flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, chemicals, automotive, glass fiber, mining, energy, and recycling business lines. Sisecam operates production facilities in Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Russian Federation, Georgia, Ukraine, Egypt, India, and the in addition to Türkiye.

Sisecam is taking major steps towards its goal of becoming one of the world's top three manufacturers in its main fields of activity. Driven forward by its highly competent human resources and smart technologies, Sisecam is continuously transforming its digital infrastructure and corporate culture taking into account the needs of the future. With 88 years of experience and more than 24,000 employees, Sisecam conducts production activities in 14 countries on four continents and operates a sales network in more than 150 countries worldwide. Sisecam is moving forward on its growth journey powered by an inclusive approach that supports the development of its entire ecosystem. Sisecam takes responsibility for protecting the planet, empowering society and transforming life with its CareforNext strategy, which is compliant with and centered around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Sisecam uses all its experience and competencies to promote sustainable development in every aspect.



