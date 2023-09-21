Compound Horse Feedstuff Market Sets Sights On$ 11.83 Billion By 2032 X Herald

The animal feed industry is growing rapidly owing to the increasing demand for healthy and energetic feed. Horse feed among all animal feed has witnessed steady market growth for the past half-decade. The straight feed provided to horses as a source of energy has shown incompleteness for diet. Whereas, compound horse feedstuff made horses more energetic and active. The compound horse feedstuff market is set to witness substantial growth during the forecast perio

Market Drivers:

The compound horse feedstuff market is influenced by several critical factors that underscore its significance within the equine industry.

1. Health and Performance Enhancement: Proper nutrition is essential for maintaining the health and well-being of horses, as well as optimizing their athletic performance. Horse owners, trainers, and riders recognize the role that nutrition plays in preventing varihealth issues and supporting optimal physical condition.

2. Diverse Equine Population: The equine world encompasses a wide variety of horses, from leisure and companion animals to high-performance athletes. Different types of horses have distinct dietary requirements, and the compound horse feedstuff market addresses these diverse needs through specialized formulations.

3. Increasing Awareness: As our understanding of equine nutrition deepens, there is growing awareness of the direct link between diet and health. Horse owners are increasingly seeking professional guidance to provide their animals with the best nutrition possible.

4. Scientific Advancements: Ongoing research in equine nutrition has led to the development of advanced feed formulations that are specifically tailored to address the physiological and metabolic needs of horses.

5. Equestrian Sports: The world of equestrian sports, including disciplines such as racing, show jumping, dressage, and endurance riding, places high demands on equine athletes. Proper nutrition is recognized as a key factor in maintaining their stamina, strength, and overall performance.

Types of Compound Horse Feedstuff

The compound horse feedstuff market offers a wide range of feed options to cater to different equine needs:

1. Concentrates: These feeds are energy-dense and often contain grains, such as oats, barley, and corn. Concentrates provide the necessary energy for horses in heavy work or those that require weight gain.

2. Forages: Forages, including hay and pasture, are a vital component of equine diets. They provide fiber, which is essential for digestive health and function.

3. Complete Feeds: These all-in-one feeds contain a balance of forage and concentrates, making them suitable for horses with limited access to pasture or those with dental issues.

4. Supplements: Nutritional supplements, including vitamins, minerals, and amino acids, can be added to a horse's diet to address specific deficiencies or support particular functions, such as joint health.

5. Specialized Feeds: Some compound horse feedstuff is formulated for specific conditions, such as feeds designed for senior horses, foals, pregnant or lactating mares, and horses with metabolic issues like insulin resistance.

Competitive landscape:

Key market players have placed their foon strengthening forward and backward integration to secure a better position in this competitive market.

Manufacturers and suppliers are focusing on longstanding contracts with breeders and trainers to provide better foodstuff in bulk quantity leading to a better profit margin. Thus, the aforementioned strategies by key players are allowing them to create ample opportunity in the compound horse foodstuff business.

For instance :

Renowned compound horse feed manufacturer Allen & Page provides genuine non-GMO horse feed to capitalize on the profitable non-GMO trend.

