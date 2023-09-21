Computer Rental And Leasing Market Is Anticipated To Reach$ 5.5 Billion By 2032 X Herald

An indispensable tool for business is the computer. Renting out computer equipment can increase worker productivity, lower maintenance and repair expenses, and save money. The primary reason promoting the expansion of these services is the protection of data provided to businesses and the maintenance of operational continuity without any functional interruption.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global market for computer rental & leasing is set to expand at a CAGR of 2.1% and reach US$ 5.5 billion by 2032.

The market evolved at 1.8% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.

Under services, laptop/tablet rental & leasing dominates and is valued at US$ 3.4 billion in 2022.

North America leads the global market with 38% market share in 2021. Revenue from computer rental & leasing is expected to increase at CAGRs of 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively, in Europe and South Asia & Oceania.

Competitive landscape:

Prominent computer rental & leasing service providers are Technocorp Australia, All-Set Rentals, ALOC, APEX, Aria AV, Computer Junction, Computermiete.de GmbH & Co. KG, Computer-Rental, FlexIT Rent, Global Nettech, IET Innovative edge technologies, Mieux Technologies Pvt. Ltd., ORIX Rentec, Rush computer rentals, SmartSource, Sumo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., System-Rent A. Kreitz KG, United IT Services, Vernon Computer Source, Aaron's Inc., and Rent A Center Inc De

The computer rental services market is highly competitive with new computer rental service providers frequently entering the market. These new, as well as established market players, are offering devices with the latest configurations to enhance their market presence among clients.



In January 2021, Capital Power Backup, a rental service provider in India, announced the launch of a computer-on-rent service in Delhi, NCR, India. This service will be available for all households and businesses. It will include a computer on rent with i3, i5 and i7 processors.

In March 2022, France-based start-up Fleet announced the start of new computer and smartphone rental services on a monthly fee for businesses and Individuals. In February 2022, Cityfurnish, a furniture rental firm, announced the launch of laptop rental services. This initiative aims to expand the company's service offerings and allow it to enter a new domain – 'electronics'.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the service provider of Computer Rental & Leasing positioned across regions, revenue growth, and service offering expansion, in the recently published report.

Market Development

The computer rental & leasing services market has become highly competitive with the growing number of new players in the market. Market players are introducing new computer devices with high-end configurations. Also, integration with varibusiness enterprises to offer rental & leasing services is a key strategy being adopted by industry players to stay competitive in the market.

The streaming & gaming industry is highly fragmented in China, which will result in significant demand for rental computers. Streaming & gaming requires a computer with a high-end configuration, which is a costly affair. As such, streamers look for rental computers to avoid excessive purchase costs.

Moreover, the lower maintenance cost of rental computers is another factor attributed to market growth. Also, increasing work-from-home & remote working models in the country will positively impact market growth in China.

Segmentation of Computer Rental & Leasing Market:

· By Service :



Computer Rental & Leasing

Laptop & Tablet Rental & Leasing Other Accessories (Monitors, Servers, Printers)

· By Solution :



Rent



Long Term

Short Term

Lease



Long Term Short Term

· By Application :



Commercial



Conference & Business Sessions



Temporary Office Setups



Training Seminars



Tests & Exam Setups

Educational Sessions

Retail



Individual Gaming & Streaming

· By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania MEA

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:



Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Computer Rental & Leasing include:



What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Computer Rental & Leasing Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Computer Rental & Leasing market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Computer Rental & Leasing market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Computer Rental & Leasing market size?

Contact:

Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: