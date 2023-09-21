The 2023 Worldnference On Science Literacy Held In Beijing

At the opening ceremony, representatives from the UNESCO, the ISC, the WFEO, the UNICEF, and the UN Women, delivered speeches. 5 keynote speeches were centered on topics such as "Science Popularization for stepping up modernization", "Higher Scientific Literacy means Greater Harmony between Man and Nature", etc.

It is reported that the conference consists of five parts - an opening ceremony, keynote speeches, a summit forum, a thematic forum, and a closing ceremony. The thematic forum is divided into 8 sessions, covering topics including "Developing Teenagers' Scientific Interests to foster Talented Reserves for Basic Sciences", "New Looks of Science Popularization featuring Integration of Science and Art", "Paradigm Transformation of Popular Science Creation and Communication", etc.

SOURCE China Research Institute for Science Popularization