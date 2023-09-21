VSY Biotechnology Announces 2023 Ophthalmology Star Awards Winners

VSY Biotechnology GmbH announced the winners of the Ophthalmology Star Awards at the Satellite Symposium at the ESCRS 2023 in Vienna.

