Intraoperative MRI Equipment Market Will Expand At A CAGR Of 7.5% By 2026 X Herald

One of the factors driving the intraoperative MRI equipment market is the rise in complex surgeries, improvements in MRI technology, and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



Additionally, a specific kind of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine utilised during operations is called intraoperative MRI equipment. The effectiveness of surgical operations is enhanced by the real-time visualisation it provides.

Sales of intraoperative MRI equipment are increasing as a result of the growing requirement for intraoperative guidance to achieve precision and accuracy. For the purpose of improving patient safety during surgical procedures, these machines are being used more frequently in hospitals and neurosurgical clinics.

According to Fact.MR, the most lucrative use of intraoperative MRI technology is still neurosurgical intervention, and this trend is probably here to stay. During neurosurgical procedures, these devices also provide high-resolution real-time information, lowering the danger of any injuries.

In addition, it is projected that the demand for intraoperative MRI equipment would increase as brain tumours become more commonplace around the world. This technology is primarily used by neurosurgeons to provide precise images of the brain. During neurosurgical procedures, these images direct the surgeons as they remove brain tumours and other abnormalities.

As per Fact.MR, 0.2T systems segment will continue to dominate the intraoperative MRI equipment market, accounting for around 40% volume share through 2026. Detailed improvements in the images generated by 0.2T systems is fostering their adoption in surgical procedures.

Regionally, North America is likely to retain its dominance in the global intraoperative equipment market. Growth in the region is attributed to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in surgical procedures, presence of leading players, and rising number of chronic diseases.

Key Takeaways from the Intraoperative MRI Equipment Market Survey



China and India are likely to emerge as highly lucrative markets across East and South Asia, owing to the rising adoption of modern technologies for complicated surgeries.

With increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and innovative intraoperative MRI device launches & approvals, the U.K. will dominate the Europe market.

In terms of product type, 3.0T system segment will expand at a CAGR of 9% in terms of volume over the forecast period.

Neurosurgical intervention will account for over 30% market volume by the end of forecast period. By end user, hospitals segment will account for around 40% share of the global intraoperative MRI equipment market volume by 2026.

Key Drivers



Rise in chronic diseases such as cancer and brain tumor is creating huge demand for intraoperative MRI equipment. Ability of intraoperative MRI equipment to provide real-time imaging guidance during surgical procedures will augment their adoption in medical facilities.

Key Restraints



High cost associated with intraoperative MRI equipment is restraining the growth of the market. Lack of proper healthcare facilities in some low economic regions such as Brazil and Indonesia might limit the growth in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the intraoperative MRI equipment market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio. They have adopted varigrowth strategies such as mergers, partnerships, advanced product launches & approvals and acquisitions to dominate the market.



In October 2021, IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging, the global leader in intraoperative imaging announced the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for the new iMRI 3T-V surgical system, a multifunctional surgical environment designed to deliver unmatched intraoperative vision for clinicians, assist I surgical decision-making and enhance precision in treatment. In April 2021, Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology successfully installed one of the most advanced intraoperative Elition X dual-entry MRI machines in the new state-of-art Central Acute Services building at Westmead Hospital. The machine is designed to provide and enhance speed and efficiency for critical neuro cases such as stroke and acute trauma where speed is crucial to the diagnosis and treatment of patients in critical condition.

Some of the prominent players operating in the intraoperative MRI equipment market profiled by Fact.MR are:



GE Healthcare

Medtronic Plc

Siemens AG

IMRIS Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hitachi Corporation Others

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:





More Insights on the Global Intraoperative MRI Equipment Sales Outlook

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the intraoperative MRI equipment market, presenting historical demand data (2012-2016) and forecast statistics through 2021 & beyond. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for intraoperative MRI equipment with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Product Type



0.2T System

1.5T System

3.0T System Others

End User



Hospitals

Cancer Research Institutes

Academic Institutes Other End Users

Application



Neurosurgical Intervention

Orthopedic Procedures

Cardiovascular Intervention Other Applications

Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Intraoperative MRI Equipment Market Outlook Report



The report offers insight into intraoperative MRI equipment demand outlook for 2017-2026

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for intraoperative MRI equipment market between 2017 and 2026

Intraoperative MRI equipment market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry Intraoperative MRI equipment market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Contact:

Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: