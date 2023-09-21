Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check September 21 Fuel Rates In Delhi, Noida And Other Cities

However, in contrast, petrol and diesel prices in the country have remained stable. In the capital city of Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is available at Rs 89.62 per liter. Meanwhile, in Noida, petrol is being sold at Rs 97 per liter. It would be interesting to know the current petrol rates in your city.

Delhi:

Petrol price: Rs 96.72

Diesel price: Rs 89.62

Mumbai:

Petrol price: Rs 106.31

Diesel price: Rs 94.27

Kolkata:

Petrol price: Rs 106.03

Diesel price: Rs 92.76

Chennai:

Petrol price: Rs 102.63

Diesel price: Rs 94.24

Noida:

Petrol price: Rs 96.79

Diesel price: Rs 89.96

Ghaziabad:

Petrol price: Rs 96.58

Diesel price: Rs 89.75

Lucknow:

Petrol price: Rs 96.57

Diesel price: Rs 89.76

Patna:

Petrol price: Rs 107.24

Diesel price: Rs 94.04

Bhopal:

Petrol price: Rs 108.65

Diesel price: Rs 93.90

To obtain daily petrol and diesel rates, customers can conveniently use SMS services. Indian Oil customers can send an SMS with "RSP" followed by their city code to the number 9224992249. BPCL customers can access this information by sending an SMS to the number 9223112222, including "RSP" and their city code. Similarly, HPCL consumers can receive the current price by sending an SMS with "HPPrice" followed by their city code to the number 9222201122.