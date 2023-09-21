UP: Action Against Cops Who Assaulted Woman, Threatened Her Over Daughter's Kidnapping Case

The demonstration near the police station resulted in a significant traffic disruption.

The mother of the 12-year-old girl claimed that on Tuesday, several police officers, including outpost in-charge Ashok Kumar, arrived at her residence and subjected both her and her daughter to physical mistreatment. She asserted that the policeman had physically assaulted her and torn her clothes. Furthermore, she revealed that her family was being pressured to retract their case.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Sansar Singh, reported that on the same Tuesday, the woman had filed a complaint against two teenagers under IPC sections 354 (pertaining to criminal force with the intent to outrage modesty) and 363 (related to kidnapping) following allegations that the accused individuals had forcibly taken her daughter on their motorcycle. He also disclosed that both suspects had been detained, and a thorough investigation into the matter was underway.

"We have relieved the SHO, Circle Officer, and two constables from their duties, while the police outpost in charge, Ashok Kumar, has been suspended," he stated.

Furthermore, he noted that the additional district magistrate would conduct an inquiry into the incident, and if it is determined that the woman had been subjected to mistreatment, legal action would be taken against those responsible.