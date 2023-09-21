Notorious Punjab Gangster Sukha Duneke Killed In Inter-Gang Rivalry In Canada

Although the exact location of his demise remains unconfirmed, reports suggest that he was killed in Winnipeg, Canada. This tragic development draws parallels with the killing of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who lost his life in a similar inter-gang warfare incident in Surrey on June 19.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau refused to stay in presidential suite during G20 Summit: Report

Sukha Duneke had fled India for Canada in 2017 using forged documents and is notorifor his involvement in seven criminal cases.

Canada has increasingly become a destination for individuals seeking refuge from the law, including at least 29 gangsters from the Punjab region and its vicinity. These individuals have either left India using Indian passports, forged travel documents, or the Nepal route in an attempt to evade legal authorities.

The situation has been further exacerbated by Canada's recent accusations against India, alleging the political assassination of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, despite the absence of substantive proof.





Nijjar killing row: Canada rejects India's travel warning, says 'It's a safe country'

These developments have raised concerns about the challenges posed by such fugitive gangsters to both countries' law enforcement agencies and have highlighted the need for international cooperation in addressing this pressing issue.